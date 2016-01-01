(Junior) Online Redakteur (m/w) im Bereich Video bei CHIP in München

The digital revolution didn’t end with the smartphone – it’s only just beginning. Technical progress affects all areas of life and has a lasting impact: autonomous cars, bodily implants that improve performance and computer interaction with natural speech are already within our reach. Products like these raise whole new questions, such as how they will alter our lives in the future.

Chip magazine follows the digital revolution on all levels: Regular insights into research and development labs reveal the industry’s visions. The in-house Chip test centre checks how well these visions are being implemented in actual products. Easy-to-understand projects demonstrate the best and safest way to use these products and provide solutions to many questions about the digital world. With 1.92 million readers per issue (ma 2016), Chip is among the most-read men’s magazines in Germany.

