(Junior) Online Redakteur (m/w) im Bereich Video bei CHIP in München

Beginnen Sie jede Woche aufs Neue mit herausfordernden Aufgaben, in einer Umgebung, in der Menschen wertgeschätzt und gefördert werden. Arbeit, die Spaß macht…

The digital revolution didn’t end with the smartphone – it’s only just beginning. Technical progress affects all areas of life and has a lasting impact: autonomous cars, bodily implants that improve performance and computer interaction with natural speech are already within our reach. Products like these raise whole new questions, such as how they will alter our lives in the future.

Chip magazine follows the digital revolution on all levels: Regular insights into research and development labs reveal the industry’s visions. The in-house Chip test centre checks how well these visions are being implemented in actual products. Easy-to-understand projects demonstrate the best and safest way to use these products and provide solutions to many questions about the digital world. With 1.92 million readers per issue (ma 2016), Chip is among the most-read men’s magazines in Germany.

(Junior) Online Redakteur (m/w) im Bereich Video bei CHIP in München

Was Dich bei uns erwartet...
  • Eigenständiges Erstellen von Video-Inhalten für chip.de inkl. Konzeption, Text, Dreh, Schnitt und Vertonung
  • Betreuung des externen Videoautoren-Pools inkl. Abnahme der Videos und Qualitätssicherung
  • Recruiting und Steuerung externer Videoautoren, sowie Coaching in der Produktion von Videobeiträgen
  • Entwicklung und Umsetzung neuer redaktioneller Formate
  • Schnelle Produktion tagesaktueller Videobeiträge aus eigenem Roh- oder Agenturmaterial
  • Selbstständiges und dennoch vernetztes Arbeiten
  • Ein abwechslungsreiches Tätigkeitsfeld in einem dynamischen Medienunternehmen
  • Förderung individueller Stärken und die Möglichkeit zur Spezialisierung auf einem bestimmten Gebiet
  • Raum für kreative Ideen zur Weiterentwicklung von CHIP
Was wir uns von Dir wünschen...
  • Journalistische Ausbildung und/oder entsprechendes Studium
  • Leidenschaft für die gesamte Bandbreite des digitalen Kosmos
  • Die Fähigkeit komplexe Sachverhalte einfach und verständlich aufzubereiten
  • Enorm hohe Textsicherheit und ein ausgeprägtes Sprachgefühl
  • Sicherheit in Video-Konzeption und Storytelling
  • Gute Kenntnisse im Umgang mit Kamera und Video-Schnittsystem Adobe Premiere
  • Erfahrung in der tagesaktuellen Produktion von Videos
  • Gespür für Social Media affine Inhalte
  • Genauigkeit und Sorgfalt, sowie ein hoher Qualitätsanspruch
  • Im Optimalfall: erste Sprech- oder Moderationserfahrung
Was wir bieten...
  • Wir leben flache Hierarchien und legen Wert auf eine offene und direkte Kommunikation. Nur so kann sich jeder von uns weiterentwickeln und dazu beitragen, dass unsere Produkte von unserem gegenseitigen Austausch profitieren.
  • Für Dein leibliches Wohl ist gesorgt: Obst und verschiedene Kaffeevariationen gibt es kostenlos. Kantine, Massage und Sportangebote unterstützen wir finanziell
  • Wir arbeiten in modernen, hellen Büroräumen, die einen ständigen Austausch erleichtern
  • Man muss die Feste feiern, wie sie fallen. Dazu zählen das jährliche Kickoff und das Sommerfest, wo sich Kollegen aller Standorte zum gemeinsamen Feiern treffen.
PDF

This is our pledge to be a good employer. To attract and to hold highly talented individuals, we strive to provide professional environments built upon accountability, openness and respect. Environments that are fruitful and offer space for ideas and resources to grow. It is everyone’s own responsibility to seize the opportunities made available to them. Our people are open-minded, actively push for change and build new things in diverse teams. Only then can we reach our most important goal: working together towards growth, whilst striving for something new.

